China’s position on Kashmir clear, consistent: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP):A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that China’s position on Kashmir was clear and consistent and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust.

“China’s position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust,” Geng Shuang said during his briefing when asked to comment on ongoing visit of PM Imran Khan to China and whether Kashmir issue would be figured during talks of the leadership of two countries.