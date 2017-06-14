China’s PLA (Naval) task group concludes visit to Karachi

KARACHI, June 14 (APP): The four day good will-cum-training visit of

China’s Peoples Liberation Army (Naval) Task Group to Pakistan

concluded here Wednesday, said an announcement from Pakistan Navy

Directorate of Public Relations Wednesday.

Three Chinese Navy war ships CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU

were said to be part of this task group that visited Karachi under the

command of mission commander Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet.

During their stay in Karachi, the officers and men of the

visiting ships held professional discussions and deliberated upon

subjects of mutual interests with their Pakistan Navy counterparts.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was

mentioned to had also taken round of PLA (N) ships and held detailed

meeting with Rear Admiral Shen Hao.

During the four day good will mission operational training

activities, joint interactive sessions, table top discussions on

professional topics and social events were also arranged between the

officers and sailors of the two navies.

During the last leg of the visit a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was

conducted in the North Arabian Sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and

PLA (N) task group to enhance inter-operability between two navies.

On the occasion both the Navies performed tactical maneuvers and

boarding as well as Go Fast drills. These were besides different

serials of Air Defence exercise and Anti Ship Missile Defence

Exercise.

Rear Admiral Hao also called on senior officials of Pakistan Navy

and civilian dignitaries.

PN officials said the visit of PLA task group has further

strengthened the time tested friendship of China and Pakistan besides

enhancing mutual collaboration and cooperation between two navies.