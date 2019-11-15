China’s permanent representative to UN office at Geneva meets ambassador Khalil Hashmi

BEIJING, Nov 15 (APP):China’s permanent representative to the United Nations office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, Ambassador Chen Xu met with the new permanent representative of Pakistan, Ambassador Khalil Ahmad Hashmi.

Ambassador Chen welcomed ambassador Hashmi’s new post and said no matter how the international and regional situation changed, China-Pakistan friendship would remain unbreakable, according to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Friday.

He said China is ready to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further strengthen communication and cooperation in multilateral affairs in Geneva, and contribute to the development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said Pakistan and China are close friends and have always supported each other on issues of core interest and major concern.

Pakistan is ready to continue to work with China to strengthen coordination and cooperation in the work of multilateral institutions in Geneva and promote the further development of bilateral relations, he added.