China’s oldest Quran displayed in Qinghai province

BEIJING, Feb 14 (APP):China’s oldest handwritten Quran manuscript is on public display in Haidong in Northwest China’s Qinghai province. The 30-volume, 867-page Quran is believed to date back 1,100 to 1,300 years and weighs 12.79 kilograms, according to China Daily on Thursday.

The Quran belongs to a mosque in the Xunhua Salar autonomous county and is seen as a testimony to the development of the ethnic group that set out eastward from what is now Turkmenistan in the 13th century and finally settled in Qinghai.