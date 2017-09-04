China’s new generation of military pilots starts training

BEIJING, Sep 4 (APP): More than a thousand new cadets have been

inducted into China’s Air Force Aviation University.

According to official sources on Monday, they will go on to be the next

generation of pilots, and fly the J-20 jet fighter and Yun-20 transport aircraft.

During a ceremony, the PLA’s air force commander, Ding Laihang,

inspected more than 2,000 trainee pilots, including the new recruits who came from 31 different provinces in China, and who were selected from 120,000 high school graduates who applied for the air force programme.

In a speech, Ding said unprecedented changes have taken place in China’s

air force, and he encouraged the new cadets to play their part in creating a more powerful Chinese air Force.

With the changing face of the Chinese air force, so too the training

regimen for cadet pilots has been upgraded.

Changes to education requirements, and earlier access to flight

training, has dramatically shortened the training cycle of tomorrow’s pilots.