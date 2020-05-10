China’s Hubei sends medical experts, supplies to Pakistan

BEIJING, May 10 (APP):China’s Hubei province has sent a team of medical experts and medical supplies to Pakistan to provide medical assistance amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical team comprising two doctors and four nurses and led by He Wenke, the Deputy Chief Physician from the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of China’s Yichang No.1 Hospital also took 250 kilograms of medical supplies with them.

All of the six members of the team have been fighting on the front line against COVID-19 before.

Talking to China Economic Net, He Wenke said that the team will spare no effort to provide anti-epidemic medical services and work together with the Pakistani friends to overcome difficulties in wake of COVID-19.

It may be mentioned that the medical personnel was sent at the invitation of China Three Gorges Corporation(CTGC) to provide medical support amid COVID-19 for the Pakistani and Chinese staff working for the Karot Hydropower Project.

Workforce related to the project includes 3,500 Pakistanis and some 500 Chinese. As the project reaches a crucial point in process while COVID-19 is still on rise in Pakistan, the arrival of China’s experienced medics is of great significance.

Planned on Jhelum River, the Karot Hydropower Project, one of important investment projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an under construction run-of-river concrete-core rockfill gravity dam in Pakistan, with a planned installed capacity of 720 MW.