China’s high speed rail mileage expected to hit 30,000 kilometers in 2020

BEIJING, Nov 27 (APP):Total mileage of China’s high speed rail is expected to reach 30,000 kilometers by 2020, covering 80% of major cities, according to a development plan for railway construction released by the country’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China will have 150,000 kilometers of rail tracks in operation in 2020, 60% of which are double-track railways and 70% electrified lines.

In addition, a 2,000-kilometer network of intercity railway will be formed in economically developed and densely populated areas.

A total of 3,000 kilometers of branch lines will be expanded, offering a “seamless” transfer experience.

The plan says that high speed trains will carry 65% of the total passengers by 2020, and the travelling between adjacent major cities will be shortened to 1-4 hours.

According to requirements, 80% of the train tickets should be available on online platforms.