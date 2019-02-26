China’s geological vessel completed joint expedition with Pakistan

BEIJING, Feb 26 (APP)::China’s geological survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi-10 (Ocean Geology 10) has successfully completed a 91-day expedition.
The voyage in the Indian Ocean was the result of cooperation between scientists from China and Pakistan, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN) here on Tuesday.
