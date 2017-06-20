China’s first stealth fighter jet receives attention at Paris air show

BEIJING, June 20 (APP): China’s domestically developed FC-31 stealth

fighter jet, put on display at 52nd International Paris air show, has received a lot of

attention from potential foreign buyers.

This has been the first time that China’s state-owned aircraft giant

brought its latest stealth fighter jet to a Western air show and the second time for the

FC-31 to be shown at a foreign exhibition.

The first was at the 14th Dubai air show in the United Arab Emirates

(UAE) in November 2015.

The plane’s chief designer, Lin Peng of the Shenyang Aircraft Design and

Research Institute under Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) to China Daily, “We will

strive to use the fifth-generation combat plane to seize some share in the military

aircraft market of developed nations.”

The FC-31 is not yet in production, but these appearances are intended

to generate interest that could lead to sales.

The air show, which is believed to be the largest and most influential

of its kind in the world, is also a good occasion for the Chinese stealth fighter jet to

compete with its counterparts, the designer added.

The FC-31 was unveiled in October 2012 as a twin-engine, radar-evading

fighter jet. At that time, the first prototype had made its maiden flight, becoming the

country’s second fifth-generation fighter jet following the J-20, which made its first flight

in January 2011. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force has begun to receive deliveries

of the J-20.

The FC-31 has a maximum takeoff weight of 25 metric tons, a combat range

of 1,200 km and a top speed of Mach 1.8, or 2,205 kilometers per hour. It can carry

eight metric tons of weapons and has a designed service life of up to 30 years.