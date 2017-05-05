China’s first domestically produced passenger jet makes maiden flight

BEIJING (China) May 5 (APP): China’s first domestically produced

single-aisle passenger jet, the C919, successfully made its maiden flight on Friday.

After 79 minutes of flying, the C919 landed safely at Shanghai Pudong

International Airport, according to official media reports here.

With a flying experience of 10,300 hours, Cai Jun flew the plane. It

took six year for the plane to be certified since 2008 before it was allowed to get off the ground.

The twin-engine single-aisle C919 has 158 to 174 seats, and it will be

used for medium-haul flights after it enters the commercial market.

The commercialization of the C919 will take two to three years, and the

demand for C919 in domestic market is at least 2000, according to its designers.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the Shanghai-based

manufacturer of C919, said the aircraft has not only attracted domestic airlines such as Air China, China Southern, China Eastern, Hainan Airlines and Sichuan Airlines, but also foreign carriers, such as German startup PuRen Airlines and City Airways of Thailand.