China’s assistant FM holds meeting with visiting Pakistan’s additional interior secretary

BEIJING, Aug 11 (APP): China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou
met with Additional Secretary of Ministry of Interior Rehman Malik, who was leading a
delegation to official visit of China, a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign
Affairs here Friday said.
Both sides exchanged views on China-Pakistan relations, the construction
and security guarantee work of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
