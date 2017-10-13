China wins 2nd PN In’tl Nautical Competition

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):China

has won the 2nd PN International Nautical Competition by securing four gold

medals whereas UAE remained runner up.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar distributed the trophies

and prizes amongst the winners, stated a news release issued here by media

directorate of Pakistan Navy.

The 2nd PN International

Nautical Competition concluded Friday with a prize distribution ceremony at

Pakistan Naval Academy. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar was the

chief guest on the occasion.

In the three-day long competition a

total of six teams from China, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan Naval

Academy and Pakistan Marines Academy participated. The competitions were

conducted in various categories of swimming and lifesaving races in Naval

Physical Training and Sports Complex PNS Karsaz as well as seamanship race and

sailing competitions at Karachi Harbour.

The Chinese Naval Academy team displayed

marvelous performance throughout the event and stood overall winner of the

competition.

Detailed results of the Competition

are as under:

Event:

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Life Saving Race:

China

Sri Lanka

PNA

200m Individual Medley

Sri

Lanka

China

PNA

100 m Breast Stroke

China

Sri Lanka

UAE

100 m Free Style Relay

China

Sri Lanka

UAE

4X100m Free Style Relay

China

Sri Lanka

UAE

Seamanship race

UAE

China

PNA

Sailing Race

KSA

UAE

China