China wins 2nd PN In’tl Nautical Competition

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):China
has won the 2nd PN International Nautical Competition by securing four gold
medals whereas UAE remained runner up.
Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar distributed the trophies
and prizes amongst the winners, stated a news release issued here by media
directorate of Pakistan Navy.
The 2nd PN International
Nautical Competition concluded Friday with a prize distribution ceremony at
Pakistan Naval Academy. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar was the
chief guest on the occasion.
In the three-day long competition a
total of six teams from China, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan Naval
Academy and Pakistan Marines Academy participated. The competitions were
conducted in various categories of swimming and lifesaving races in Naval
Physical Training and Sports Complex PNS Karsaz as well as seamanship race and
sailing competitions at Karachi Harbour.
The Chinese Naval Academy team displayed
marvelous performance throughout the event and stood overall winner of the
competition.
Detailed results of the Competition
are as under:
Event:
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Life Saving Race:
China
Sri Lanka
PNA
200m Individual Medley
Sri
Lanka
China
PNA
100 m Breast Stroke
China
Sri Lanka
UAE
100 m Free Style Relay
China
Sri Lanka
UAE
4X100m Free Style Relay
China
Sri Lanka
UAE
Seamanship race
UAE
China
PNA
Sailing Race
KSA
UAE
China
2nd PN International Nautical Competition
