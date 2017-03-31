China willing to push forward ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership’

BEIJING March 31 (APP): China is willing to work with

Pakistan to continuously deepen the exchanges and cooperation

between militaries of the two countries and push forward the

continued development of the Sino-Pakistani ‘All Weather

Strategic Cooperation Partnership.’

Spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND),

Senior Colonel Wu Qian said at a regular press briefing while

responding to a question about participation of Guards of Honor

of the three service of the China’s People’s Liberation Army in

Pakistan Day parade in Pakistan.

He said, the friendship between the two countries and the two

militaries can be described with three key words: all weather

brotherly friendship, substantive mutual support and assistance,

and deep strategic mutual trust.

When asked about the role played by the Chinese military in the

region, he said, China is committed to strengthen military

exchanges and cooperation, enhancing mutual trust between

militaries, and actively participating in regional and

international security affairs.

“We will always be a staunch force for maintaining world peace

and regional stability,” he added.

The Spokesperson said, the Chinese military actively fulfills its

international obligation by conducting regular naval escort

missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, conducting

joint anti-piracy training with navies of Pakistan and other

countries, and coordinating with the India and other independent

escort countries over the schedule of the escort ships in an

effort to jointly safeguard the security of international

waterways.

And in regional counter-terrorism, China has conducted multiple

joint exercises covering counter-terrorism and joint training

with both Pakistan and India, playing an active role in enhancing

regional countries’ capabilities to respond new threats and new

challenges and maintain regional security and stability, he

added.

Regarding a question about the postponement of

proposed China-Nepal joint military exercise, he said, the report

of the postponement of the China-Nepal joint training is

inaccurate.

He said, the two sides have planned to hold joint army

counter-terrorism training in the first half of this year and

both sides are still having consultation on related matters,

adding, “We will release information in due time.”

Responding to a question on the downsizing of the military, he

said, on September 3, 2015, President Xi made a solemn

announcement to the world that China would downsize its armed

forces by 300,000, demonstrating the firm resolve of China to

follow the path of peaceful development.

The reform of the size, structure and composition of the armed

forces made specific arrangement on downsizing military

personnel, and relevant work is pressing ahead according to plan.

This year, the set goal will be reached in accordance

with the original plan.

Responding to a question, he said, the J-20 fighter jet is a

stealth fighter jet designed and developed independently by China

to meet the needs in future war. At present, relevant work of

experiment and test flights is pressing ahead according to plan.

The J-20 fighter jet will improve the comprehensive combat

capability of the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) and help the PLAAF to

better shoulder the solemn responsibility of safeguarding

national sovereignty and territorial integrity.