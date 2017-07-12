China willing to play constructive role in improving India-Pakistan relations: Spokesperson

BEIJING, July 12 (APP): China on Wednesday showed willingness to play a constructive role in improving relations between India and Pakistan in wake of ongoing tensions between the two countries on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

“The conflict is occurring near the Line of Control in Kashmir. This

will not only harm the peace and stability of the two countries but also peace and tranquility of the region,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing here when asked what role China could play to defuse tensions between Pakistan and India on Kashmir.

He said the situation in the Kashmir has attracted attention of the

world community, adding, ‘Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia and we hope that relevant sides can do more things that are conducive to peace and stability in the region and avoid escalating the tensions.’

When asked to comment that the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers has strongly condemned India for the tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and called upon India, United Nations to implement Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir, he said, “We have noted the relevant report.”

Responding to a question about current border standoff between China and India in the Sikkim section, he reiterated his demand and asked the Indian side to withdraw its troops from Chinese territory and properly settle this dispute at an early date.

“We once again require India to withdraw border troops to Indian side of boundary and properly settle this dispute at an early date,” he added.

China, he said, has pointed out many times the illegal trespass of

Indian border troops on mutually recognized borderline on China territory.

The spokesperson said the current trespass is different in nature from

the frictions happened in the undefined sections of the boundary.

The Sikkim section has special historical background and this is only

defined boundary between China and India and it is totally different from the undefined boundaries in the East, Middle and West parts, he added.

He said as per the 1890 Convention, the Sikkim section has been defined and it has been recognized by both China and India governments.