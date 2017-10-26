China will work with other nation to build global peace, developments:XI

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Xi Jinping General Secretary Communist Party of China (CPC) said that China will work with other nations to build a global community with a shared future, and make new and greater contributions to peace and development for all humanity.

A total of 452 major political parties in 165 countries have sent 855 messages of congratulation to the CPC on the congress.

According to China Daily, General Secretary Xi Jinping was re-elected to lead the Communist Party of China Central Committee for a second term on Wednesday amid the world’s largest political party’s efforts to strive for the “Two Centenary Goals”.

At the First Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, Xi presented the Party’s new leadership to reporters and laid down a road map for the next five years.

Xi introduced the other members of the newly elected Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee: Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

The plenum also elected 25 members, including the seven on the Standing Committee, of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Fifteen of them are new faces to the Political Bureau.

“I was re-elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee,” a confident Xi said against the backdrop of a giant Chinese landscape painting featuring the Great Wall.

“I see this as not just approval of my work, but also encouragement that will spur me on,” he said.

Xi thanked all other members of the Party for the trust they have placed in the new leadership and vowed to work diligently to “meet our duty, fulfill our mission and be worthy of their trust”.

The coming five years will see several important junctures and signposts, Xi told reporters.

“Not only must we deliver the first centenary goal, we must also embark on the journey toward the second centenary goal,” he said.

The “Two Centenary Goals” refers to the strategic targets of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020, the centenary of the CPC, and building a modern socialist country by the centenary of the People’s Republic of China in the middle of this century.

Noting that 2018 will mark the 40th anniversary of the launch of reform and opening-up, Xi vowed to make determined efforts to comprehensively deepen reform and open still wider to the world.

The year 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The CPC will continue efforts to accomplish all the tasks laid down in the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20).

Xi reiterated the resolve to establish a moderately prosperous society across all metrics by 2020.

He said the Party must remain committed to a people-centered philosophy of development and make steady progress toward enhancing the people’s sense of fulfillment and realizing common prosperity for everyone.

Xi encouraged the media to continue to follow China’s development and progress and learn about and report on more dimensions of China.

The CPC’s “Two Centenary Goals” are not only significant for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also important for the whole world to achieve common development, analysts said.