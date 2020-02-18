China welcomes the US, Taliban deal on reducing violent activities

BEIJING, Feb 18 (APP):China on Tuesday welcomed the deal between the US and Taliban on reducing violent activities and hoped it would be smoothly implemented and created conditions for the final political resolution of the Afghan issue.

“We support dialogue between all relevant parties in Afghanistan and welcome the news that the US and Taliban are expected to reach and sign a deal which we hope will be smoothly implemented and create conditions for the final political resolution of the Afghan issue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular online briefing while responding a question about a senior US official media remarks about the deal during the Munich Security Conference.

“We have noted relevant reports. China has been in close communication and coordination with relevant parties on the latest development of the Afghan issue,” he added.

The spokesperson said that China firmly supported the broad and inclusive peace and reconciliation process that was Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

“China believes that foreign troops stationed in Afghanistan should be withdrawn in an orderly and responsible way, which will ensure a steady transition in the Afghan situation, avoid a security vacuum, and leave no chance to terrorist organizations strengthening themselves,” he added.

Geng Shuang said that China stood ready to step up its cooperation with all parties to the Afghan issue and the international community and jointly contribute to peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

It may be mentioned that on February 14, a senior US official told the media during the Munich Security Conference that the US and the Taliban had reached a deal on reducing violent activities. “If the Taliban honors its commitment, the US will proceed with its actions to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.”

The media reports also quoted the Taliban as saying that the peace deal may be signed on 29th this month.