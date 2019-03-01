China welcomes release of captured Indian Air Force pilot as ‘peace gesture’

BEIJING, March 1 (APP)::China Friday welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release captured Indian pilot as a peace gesture and said the de-escalation served the common interests of the two countries.

“I have taken the note of the development, you mentioned.

China welcomes the goodwill signals released by Pakistan side,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing held here.

Wing Commander Abhinandan of Indian Air Force was captured alive as his aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force in reaction to the violation of Line of Control on Wednesday.