China welcomes Putin-Trump meeting, hopes it helps world community to jointly meet common challenges

BEIJING, July 17 (APP):China on Tuesday welcomed the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland and hoped it would help the international community to jointly meet common challenges.

“The Chinese side welcomes the meeting of the Russian and the US presidents in Helsinki,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing here.

She said both Russia and the United States were permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and major countries with important international influences, and had important responsibilities for international peace and security.

“China is happy to see Russia and the United States improve relations,” she said and hoped that the two sides would strengthen communication and dialogue and expand cooperation, which was conducive to the cause of world peace and development and would help the international community to jointly meet common challenges.

“We are full of confidence in China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and Sino-Russian relations will not be affected by any external factors,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that China’s position on developing Sino-US relations had also been consistent.