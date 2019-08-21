China welcomes General Qamar Bajwa’s appointment for another term

BEIJING, Aug 21 (APP):Pakistan Army, under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests as well as the peace and stability in the region, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We believe under the leadership of Gen. Bajwa, Pakistan Army will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests and regional peace and stability,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while commenting on appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years.

“We have noticed this decision by the Pakistani government. General Bajwa is an extraordinary leader of Pakistan Army,” he added.