China welcomes ceasefire between Afghan govt, Taliban during Eid holidays

BEIJING, May 25 (APP):China has welcomed and appreciated the ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban during Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that this situation would create conditions for early start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

“We have taken note of relevant reports. China welcomes and appreciates the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban during Eid-ul-Fitr,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said ruing his regular briefing held here on Monday.

The spokesperson hoped that the ceasefire would continue and create conditions for the early start of intra Afghan negotiations.

“China always hopes that all parties to the Afghan issue will focus on peace, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly discuss the country’s future arrangements,” he added.

He said China was willing to work with the international community to continue to provide support and assistance to promote the peace reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

According to reports, an Afghan Taliban spokesperson announced that a three-day Eid-ul-Fitr ceasefire would be implemented in Afghanistan from May 24.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the announcement and instructed the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to cease fire for three days accordingly.