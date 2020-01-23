China urges world community to recognize Pakistan’s counter-terrorism financing measures

BEIJING, Jan 23 (APP)::Expressing satisfaction over visible progress made by Pakistan to strengthen its domestic counter-terrorism financing system, China on Thursday stressed that Pakistan’s political will and active efforts, ought to be recognized and encouraged by international community.

“Pakistan has made great efforts to strengthen its domestic counter-terrorism financing system with visible progress. Its political will and active efforts should be recognized and encouraged by the international community,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said while commenting on Pakistan’s Action Plan report which was discussed during the joint group Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting held in Beijing.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, presented the country’s compliance report during the three-day talks with the global

money-laundering watchdog, which commenced on January 21.

The spokesperson hoped that FATF would continue to offer constructive support and assistance to Pakistan in its continued efforts to improve the counter-terrorism financing system and effectively fighting terrorist financing.

“As FATF president and co-chair for Asia Pacific Joint Group, China will continue to uphold an objective, just and constructive attitude and participate in relevant discussions,” he added.

Geng Shuang stressed that the FATF was an important international cooperation platform and to fight money laundering and terrorist financing.

He said its aim and goal was to help countries better fight money laundering and terrorist financing and prevent the international financial system from being abused.

The Pakistani delegation comprised representatives of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), Foreign Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Customs, Interior Ministry and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).