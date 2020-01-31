China to work with WHO to safeguard regional, global public health security: Hua Chunying

BEIJING, Jan 31 (APP)::China will continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries to safeguard regional and global public health security, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.

“Since the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus, the Chinese government has taken the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures with a strong sense of responsibility for people’s health,” she said while commenting on WHO Director General’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern.

The spokesperson pointed out that many of these measures went well beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations, adding, “We have full confidence and ability to win the battle against the outbreak.”

She added that, acting with openness, transparency and in a responsible manner, China had provided timely updates of the outbreak and the genome sequence of the coronavirus, adding, “Such efforts are fully recognized and highly commended by the WHO and many countries.”

Hua Chunying also said that China had stayed in close communication and cooperation with the WHO. The WHO experts conducted a field trip to Wuhan.

Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited China and exchanged views on the containment of the outbreak with the Chinese side and applauded China’s prevention and control efforts and expressed gratitude for China’s great contribution to the world in fighting against the outbreak, she said.