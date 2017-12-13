China to train Pakistani experts on preservation of archaeologcial sites, antiquities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):China is ready to provide training to the archaeological experts and researchers of Pakistan on the methods to preserve the potential archaeological sites and artifacts.

This was expressed by six-member Chinese delegation led by Zhang Xiaolan during a meeting with Secretary National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan held at the division premises on Wednesday.

Welcoming the Chinese delegation, the Federal Secretary, Aamir Hasan said Pakistan and China are tied in the long lasting relation of iron brothers. This relation is strengthening with each passing day through mutual trust and cooperation.

He said Pakistan and China need to enhance cooperation in the fields of literature, history and culture like other fields.

Aamir Hasan said the division under the supervision of Adviser to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui is diligently working on the plan to establish National Museum of Pakistan at federal capital which would help preserve thousands of artifacts.

He said the foundation stone of this state-of-the-art museum will be laid early next year as per the vision of Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui.

The Federal Secretary said, Pakistan is a centre of ancient civilizations and the holy places of different civilizations including Sindh Valley, Mohenjodaro, Gandhara, Mehrgarh, Harappa exist in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan always ensure best arrangements for Sikh Yatrees and Buddhists when they visit their holy places in Pakistan to celebrate their religious festivals as the constitution of Pakistan ensure complete religious freedom to minorities.

The members of Chinese delegation appreciated the efforts of the present government for focusing on promotion of literature and culture and offered to provide training to the Pakistani experts on preservation of archaeological sites and antiquities to enhance their capabilities.

The delegation later visited the week-long exhibition “National Heritage of Pakistan” at Islamabad Museum, Sir Syed Memorial, displaying hundreds of antiquities. The delegation members showed keen interest in the antiquities of different eras and appreciated the efforts of the division for arranging this novel activity.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Secretary, NH&LH division, Capt (R) Abdul Majeed Niazi, Deputy Secretary, Nazir Ahmad and other officials of the division.