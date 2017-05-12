China to support Pakistani youth to acquire latest technology, says Diana Bao

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): China will encourage its

entrepreneurs to help the Pakistani youth to acquaint themselves

with latest technology, so that they could be helping hand in

implementing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), that serves as

flagship project in improving livelihood of the people.

This was stated by the Chinese ambassador’s wife Diana Bao,

while speaking as a chief guest at the launching ceremony of ` Seeds

for the future’ that was held here on Friday to send-off fifteen

students from various Universities of the country to China on a two-

week training in the field of information technology.

It was the third-batch of the students that was proceeding to

China in collaboration with Huawei Pakistan and Higher Education

Commission (HEC).

Madam Bao lauded the talents of Pakistani youth, stating that

they should work as their country’s ambassador to further deepen the

decades’ old deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two

countries.

Chinese embassy in Pakistan, she added encouraged Chinese

companies to play their role in training local labour in order to

improve their skills.

She said she believed Pakistan will soon have a good number of

qualified youth who could serve well at CPEC’s projects.

She also spoke about One-belt-One Road’s initiative, which

China has been advocating during the past four years to connect

China with Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The CPEC, she added is also to link China with Pakistan in

terms of policies, transformation, communications, finance and

people-to-people contacts.

She expressed gratitude to Huawei Pakistan for providing the

opportunity to the Pakistani students to receive latest knowledge in

the field of information technology in China.

Huawei is one of World top 500 enterprises from Chinese

private sector, and Huawei Pakistan has been set up in Pakistan over

one decade.

Madam Diana Bao noted that Huawei in an enterprise that was

shouldering social responsibility, doing charity work as well for

the local community, such as donation to orphanages and schools in

rural areas in Pakistan.

She said, they pay salute to Huawei for their philanthropic

spirit. She hoped that the programme “seeds for the future” will work

as good example of their Chinese public diplomacy.

She thanked the HEC for the support and patronage for this

program, adding that the HEC has done diligent work, selecting most

talented students from various universities on the basis of merit

and natural talents.

She wished that the students enjoy the trip to China and make

progress in their study.

The event was also addressed by the Huawei’s representative Du

Peng and the Executive Director of HEC Dr. Arshad Ali.