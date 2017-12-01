China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Li Keqiang

BEIJING, Dec 1 (APP):China is willing to carry out key infrastructure projects and discuss a free trade zone with Pakistan, said Premier Li Keqiang when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Sochi, Russia.

Li said both countries have maintained well-promoted cooperation in various fields and made progress in building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over the past four years, China Daily reported on Friday.

China would like to promote cooperation in production capacity and discuss a free trade zone, which can promote balanced trade and strengthen enterprise ties for both nations, he said.

The premier extended gratitude to his Pakistani counterpart on the security provided to Chinese companies and citizens in the South Asian neighbor.

He hoped security can be further enhanced to cultivate an inviting environment for economic cooperation between the two nations.

Li said China welcomes Pakistan to join the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Minister) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for the first time as a member state.

China would like to boost exchanges and coordination in multilateral mechanism, such as the SCO, and regional affairs, he said.

Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan is ready to maintain high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields with China.

Pakistan will take measures to safeguard cooperative projects. China, as the rotating SCO chair, will further promote the organization’s development, he said.