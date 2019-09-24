China to hold biggest military parade on upcoming National Day

BEIJING, Sep 24 (APP):China will hold a military parade, the biggest in recent years on the upcoming 70th National Day falling on October 01.

The military parade will be the biggest in recent years, Major General Cai Zhijun, Deputy Director of the Leading Group Office of Military Parade and Deputy Director General of the Operation Bureau of the Joint Staff Department at the Central Military Commission (CMC) told media on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will inspect troops, they told media while introducing arrangements for the upcoming parade.