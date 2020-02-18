China to help Pakistan in combating Locust

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Ambassador of China Yao Jing on Tuesday assured to consider supply of pesticides and spraying equipment to Pakistan as an emergency project to combat the locust attack.

The Ambassador called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, says a press release.

The minister apprised the Ambassador about the requirement of pesticides and aerial support to control the locust in Pakistan particularly Sindh and Balochistan.

He informed about the current situation of affected areas and how the locust was spreading there.

The federal minister also underlined the importance of the measures taken by neighboring countries to control locust as these insects keep on moving on vast areas.

Khusro Bakhtiar informed the ambassador about the requirement of aerial support from China to curtail the production of locust in venerable areas.

He underscored the urgent need of aerial support with pesticide for aerial spray to contain the locust in the desert area.

The ambassador assured to consider supply of pesticides and spraying equipment to Pakistan as an emergency project.

He further informed that the Chinese side will send a delegation of technical experts during next week to Pakistan to further deliberate on aerial management of locust.

The delegation will also visit the locust affected areas.

The Chinese ambassador said China was also interested to increase import of agricultural products from Pakistan including onion, potato and meat.

The ambassador informed that China wanted to ease out the export of these products before the high level visit expected in May, 2020.

The federal minister welcomed the Chinese interest in the import of agricultural products.

Bakhtiar acknowledged the proactiveness of China to support Pakistan for locust issue and said it shows the strength of Pak – China relationship.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Secretary NFS&R Dr. Hashim Popalzai, Food Security Commissioner Dr. Syed Waseem ul Hasssan and Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Khurshid Ahmed were also present in the meeting.