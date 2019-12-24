China to enhance cooperation with Nepal to jointly fight cross border crimes: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec 24 (APP):China Tuesday said it will continue to enhance cooperation with Nepal including law enforcement to jointly fight cross border crimes.

“China will continue to enhance cooperation with Nepal including law enforcement to fight cross border crimes together and to promote friendly exchanges between our two peoples,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding the arrest of 122 Chinese nationals by Nepal Police.

He confirmed that the 122 Chinese nationals arrested by the police in Nepal are suspected of engaging in cross-border cyber fraud.

“According to what I know now, these Chinese nationals are suspected of engaging in cross border cyber fraud and this case is under investigation,” he added.

The spokesperson said this case is an important action conducted by Chinese and Nepal with collaboration, he added.