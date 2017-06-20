China to dispatch 10,000 school teachers from other provinces to Xinjiang, Tibet

BEIJING, June 20 (APP): China’s decision to dispatch 10,000 teachers to

the Xinjiang and Tibet autonomous regions to support local education could help solve

the educational problems and improve local education in the regions.

About 1,500 teachers from inland provinces are currently working in

Xinjiang and Tibet and another batch of 4,000 teachers will be selected and sent to the

regions soon, according to a meeting held in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China’s

Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Global Times Tuesday reported.

China has made huge efforts to improve education in Xinjiang and Tibet

during the past decades, including sending teachers to the region to boost bilingual

education.

In Xinjiang alone, 78 percent of students in primary and middle schools

receive bilingual education with the support from teachers from other cities.