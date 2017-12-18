China to build world’s biggest commercial drone

BEIJING, Dec 18 (APP):A Chinese company has announced its plan to build the world’s biggest commercial drone, marking the country’s latest move to step up research in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies.

According to the company, Sichuan Tengdun Technology Co., Ltd, the new commercial drone will have a take-off weight of 45 tons and a maximum flying range of 7,500 kilometers, as well as a wingspan of 42 meters. It will also use carbon fiber composite materials to ensure its long-endurance.

The new drone will be applied in air freight, forest fire control, and emergency relief. It is expected to make its maiden flight in 2020, China Youth Daily reported.

China has been stepping up research and manufacturing in drones in recent years and has made great achievement.

In May, its first near-space solar drone, the Rainbow, successfully made a flight at an altitude of 20 kilometers, while in October, China’s heaviest cargo UAV, the AT200, which has a maximum take-off weight of around 3.4 tons and a payload capacity of 1.5 tons, conducted a successful 26-minute maiden flight.

China’s robust drone industry is likely to see its market value swell to 75 billion RMB ($11.54 billion) by 2025.