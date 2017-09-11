China to ban traditional fuel cars: industry authority

BEIJING, Sept 11 (APP): China’s Ministry of Industry and Information

Technology (MIIT) is formulating a timetable to end the production and sales of traditional fuel cars in a bid to promote the development of electric vehicles, according to a MIIT official on Monday.

The move is seen as a step to join France, Britain, and other countries

to announce plans to end sales of petrol and diesel cars, Xin Guobin, deputy minister of the MIIT, said at an auto industry forum held from September 8 to 10 in north China’s Tianjin.

Xin said the MIIT is currently working with other departments to

formulate administrative guidelines, which will be released soon.

The Netherlands was the first country to set a clear timetable to ban

the sales of petrol and diesel automobiles. Britain recently announced it will end sales of traditional fuel cars by 2040, mainly to reduce air pollution.