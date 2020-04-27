China Three Gorges largest contributor of medical supplies since Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan

BEIJING, April 27 (APP):The medical supplies donated by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) to help Pakistan prevent and control Covid-19 is the largest donation provided by the foreign enterprises since the outbreak of the virus in the country, Zhang Jun, a representative of CTG said on Monday.

The supplies include 750,000 surgical masks, ventilators and protection gowns, out of which the first batch has already arrived in Pakistan by a special flight on Sunday. The second batch of supplies is scheduled to reach Pakistan on April 29, China Economic Net reported on Monday.

Zhang said, 70 percent of the supplies would be donated to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the largest state-owned hospital in Islamabad to enhance their capacity to battle against Covid-19.

The remaining 30 percent would be donated to four communities where CTG’s projects are located, to show their solidarity with the neighboring residents.

Talking about the reason of donations to Pakistan, Zhang said, “When China’s Wuhan was facing enormous challenges amid the virus, CTG’s Pakistani and Chinese workers, made a donation of RMB 13,000 in total to support Wuhan. In addition, Pakistani workers’ children spontaneously drew over 30 pictures to support Wuhan.

Now, the Covid-19 epidemic is getting worse in Pakistan, CTG should return the kindness with a spring, after receiving drips of water when in need.”

On the packaging boxes of the medical supplies donated by CTG, there are many pictures on Pak-China jointly battling against Covid-19, which were drawn by children of CTG’s Chinese workers.

Zhang said, “These pictures show what we donate is not just the materials themselves, but also our moral support.”

It may be mentioned here that the CTG had handed over medical supplies amounting to RMB 10 million at a ceremony held last week at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana A. Hashmi, Deputy Director General, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yao Wen and Chairman of China Three Gorges Corporation, Lei Mingshan attended the ceremony.

The CTG is a leading Chinese enterprise engaged in several power projects worth US $ six billion in Pakistan.