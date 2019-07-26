China supports world community’s role in improving Pak-India relations

BEIJING, Jul 26 (APP):While commenting on the US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue, China said it supported the international community including the US in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue.

“We support the international community, the US included, in playing a constructive role for improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here.

“We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia,” she added.

The spokesperson said that as a neighbor to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hoped that Pakistan and India could live in harmony.