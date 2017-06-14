China supports Pakistan to safeguard national security, stability: FO Spokesperson

BEIJING, June 14 (APP): While firmly opposing and strongly condemning

all forms of terrorism and extreme violent actions targeting civilians, China on Wednesday reiterated its support to Pakistan in its efforts to fight against terrorist forces and safeguard national security and stability.

“China will further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with the

international community to ensure peace and stability of the region and beyond,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lu Kang said in a statement issued here.

Responding to a question regarding reported confirmation of killing of

the two Chinese nationals in Pakistan, he said, the Chinese side has been highly concerned about the information that the two kidnapped Chinese in Pakistan might have been killed.

“So far, the Pakistani side has yet to finally confirm the

aforementioned information to China. We will continue to do our best and coordinate with the Pakistani side to verify as soon as possible the relevant situation,” he added.

He said, China and Pakistan have been in close communication and

coordination with each other since the kidnapping incident took place.

“We acknowledge the positive efforts made by the Pakistani side to try

and rescue the kidnapped and commend the pledge made by the Pakistani side to take further effective measures to ensure the security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Pakistan,” he added.

The spokesperson said, attaching high importance to protecting the

safety and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals overseas, China stands ready to enhance communication and cooperation with the relevant countries.

“Meanwhile, we always ask Chinese nationals traveling overseas to

observe local laws and regulations, respect local customs and practices, and heighten awareness for potential risks,” he said and added, “As for reports on Chinese nationals allegedly engaging in illegal preaching activities in Pakistan, we will work with the Pakistani government to carry out investigation in accordance with law.”