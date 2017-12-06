China supports just cause of Palestinian people to restore their national rights: FO

BEIJING, Dec 6 (APP):China supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and stands behind Palestine in building an independent, full sovereignty state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“China firmly supports and advances the Middle East peace process. We support the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and stand behind Palestine in building an independent, full sovereignty state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Geng Shuang said during regular press briefing while responding to a question about President Trump’s anticipated declaration of formal recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.

“We have noted the report and are paying close attention to the relevant development,” he said and added, “What we worry about is any potential flare-up of regional tensions.”

The spokesperson said the status of Jerusalem is a complicated and sensitive issue, adding, “All parties shall bear in mind regional peace and tranquility, proceed with caution, and avoid impacting on the long-standing basis for the settlement of the Palestinian issue or triggering new rivalry in the region.”

Geng Shuang called on all parties to remain committed to resolving disputes through negotiations and promoting regional peace and stability in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Responding to a question about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s bilateral meetings with Indian leaders during his forthcoming visit to New Delhi, he informed that the Chinese Foreign Minister will attend the 15th China-Russia-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

“As far as I learn, on the sidelines of the meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will engage with senior officials of India,” he added.

To a question about the visit of Maldivian President to China, he said, the President of Maldives will pay a state visit to China from December 6 to 9 upon President Xi Jinping’s invitation.

“We hope this visit will further enhance mutual political trust between the two countries, deepen our practical cooperation and advance the sustained, sound and steady development of bilateral relations to the benefits of the two peoples,” he added.

With regard to the free trade agreement between China and Maldives, he said the negotiation and signing of the China-Maldives free trade agreement are part of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and in line with the trend of economic globalization.

“The two sides have conducted several rounds of negotiation with the principle of mutual respect and equality and mutual benefit, and come to this fairly high-standard, mutually beneficial and win-win free trade agreement at the end,” he added.

He said this is not only conducive to the sustainable development of China-Maldives bilateral economic and trade relations, but also to the improvement of the trade and investment liberalization and facilitation of this region.