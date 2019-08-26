China supports efforts to safeguard Iranian nuclear agreement: Wang Yi

BEIJING, Aug 26 (APP):While commenting on Iranian nuclear issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China supported all efforts to safeguard the comprehensive agreement and understood the legitimate demands put forward by the Iranian side.

In a meeting with Iranian Minister Javad Zarif who arrived here on a three-day official visit, he said that the Iranian side should continue to perform the comprehensive agreement and should receive a reasonable return.

“As a responsible country, China was willing to continue to implement comprehensive agreements and fulfill its international obligations to play a constructive role in alleviating tensions in the Gulf region,” he added.