China supportive of Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir: PM

By Shumaila Andleeb

BEIJING, May 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said China was supportive of Pakistan’s stance on the issue of Kashmir and favoured its resolution through peaceful dialogue.

“On Kashmir issue, China has always been supportive of Pakistan’s

stance and has assured to continue extending the same cooperation in future as well,” the Prime Minister said while talking to media following his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, at the Peoples Great Hall.

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and China favoured negotiations

with India as the “most viable solution to the Kashmir dispute.”

The Prime Minister who arrived here at the Chinese capital on Friday to participate in One Belt, One Road Forum (OBOR) said the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had immensely increased with the Chinese investment swelling from 46 to 56 billion dollars.

He said such a huge investment was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history, having objectives of progress and prosperity of the people.

He mentioned that Chinese companies were investing in Pakistan’s power and infrastructure sectors at a massive scale, which had generated exemplary employment opportunities for the local people.

The Prime Minister said the economic activity as a result of heavy

Chinese investment had caste a positive impact on the lives of the common people.

Nawaz Sharif said his visit to China was significant in relevance with

the economic conditions of Pakistan, adding “Pakistan was proud of its friendship with China.”

Flanked by Balochistan’s Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, the

Prime Minister said economic development in the province was getting good results and several projects under CPEC were being completed at a fast pace.