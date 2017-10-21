China strongly opposes any meeting with Dalai Lama

BEIJING, Oct 21 (APP):China is strongly against any foreign government or organization’s meeting with the 14th Dalai Lama in any name, as such practice deviates from their commitment that the Chinese government is the sole legitimate government of China, a senior official said on Saturday.

The 14th Dalai Lama is not only a religious figure but also a political figure. After fleeing China in 1959, he established a

so-called government-in-exile, whose goal and core agenda is the independence of Tibet.

For decades, the group, headed by the 14th Dalai Lama, has never stopped such attempts, Zhang Yijiong, executive

vice-minister of the United Front Work Department of CPC Central Committee, said at a press briefing on the sidelines

of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

China is opposed to any foreign government or organization receiving the 14th Dalai Lama in all circumstances, he

said, adding such behavior hurts the feelings of the Chinese people and shows disrespects to China’s sovereignty.

Zhang said there is no country in the world that will not protest about foreign governments receiving an individual who goes around the world with the intention of separating the home country.

He said that less and less government officials would meet with the 14th Dalai Lama in recent years.

“Now he often could only make speeches at universities or conduct some religious activities,” he said.