China strongly condemns terrorist attacks, to stand behind Pakistan in fight against terrorism

BEIJING, June 24 (APP): Strongly condemning terrorist attack and opposing all forms of terrorism, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Saturday assured that China would always stand behind

Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and its efforts for stability of the country and security of its people

“We will always stand behind the Pakistani side in its fight

against terrorism and its efforts for the stability of the country

and the security of its people,” he said in a statement while

responding to reports of terrorist attacks which claimed lives

of innocent people.

Expressing deep shock and sorrows over the loss of lives and

injuries to the people, he said the Chinese side is deeply shocked

and saddened by the terrorist attacks.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured

and we mourn for the lives lost,” he added.

On Friday, around 11 people were killed and over 20 injured in

the blast at Mission Road Quetta while at least 45 persons killed

and over 75 injured in twin bomb blasts that ripped through the

crowded Tori Market in Parachinar where people were busy

in purchasing Iftar items.