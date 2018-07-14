China strongly condemns terrorist attack in Mastung, Balochistan province

BEIJING, July 14 (APP):China on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a political rally in Mastung, Balochistan province and extended its deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the injured and bereaved families.

“The Chinese side is deeply shocked by this attack. We strongly condemn it,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said China firmly opposes terrorism of all forms.

The Chinese side was deeply shocked by the suicide blast that happened on July 13 at a political rally in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, said Hua Chunying.

She said that China is opposed to all form of terrorism, adding, “We firmly support the unremitting efforts made by the Pakistani government and people to combat terrorism and safeguard national stability and people’s safety.”

At least 128 people were killed and over 200 others injured after a suicide blast at a political rally in Pakistan’s southwest district of Mastung in Balochistan province.