China strongly condemns militant attacks in Afghanistan

BEIJING, Oct 19 (APP)::China on Thursday strongly condemned Taliban militant attacks in many provinces of Afghanistan killing at least 71 people and wounding nearly 170 others on October 17.

“The Chinese side is appalled by the heavy casualties caused by the relevant attacks and strongly condemns these attacks,” Foreign Minister Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing here.

“We mourn for the innocent victims and convey our sincere condolences to the injured and the bereaved families,” he added.

He said the Chinese side is concerned about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan and calls upon all relevant parties in Afghanistan to actively support and take part in the “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” reconciliation process and jointly uphold national peace and development.

Responding to a question about US Secretary of State visit to India and also Pakistan, he said,“We welcome the development of normal and friendly state-to-state relations between the United States and India and between countries all over the world as long as it is conducive to regional peace and stability and enhancing mutual trust between regional countries.”