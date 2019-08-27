China stresses dialogue, consultation to resolve Iranian nuclear issue

BEIJING, Aug 27 (APP)::While commenting on G7 statement on Iran nuclear program, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on Tuesday emphasized that confrontation was not a solution of Iran’s nuclear issue and dialogue and consultation were the right way.

“We have seen relevant reports and we have also noticed the latest statements made by the relevant parties on the dialogue,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding a statement issued during G7 summit in which it vowed to ensure Iran nuclear program ‘remains peaceful’.

He remarked that China had consistently emphasized that confrontation was not a solution, and dialogue and consultation are the right way.

“On the Iranian nuclear issue, China has always advocated easing the current tension through dialogue and communication, and has also made great efforts to save the Iranian nuclear issue,” he added.