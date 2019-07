BEIJING, July 18 (APP):A flight carrying 1030 kilograms of Pakistani mangoes from Lahore reached Urumqi International Airport, the first direct import of Pakistani fruit in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The direct import from Pakistan is expected to reduce the retail price by 20%-30%, such as mango and other fruit types with higher loss rate during transportation, People’s Daily quoting Urumqi Customs officials here on Thursday.