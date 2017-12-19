China-South Asian International Cultural Forum held in Chengdu

BEIJING, Dec 19 (APP):A two-day sixth China-South Asian International Cultural Forum was held in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

Addressing the forum, Pakistani Consul General, Chengdu, Naveed Bukhari said that it was important to discuss the topic of cultural exchange between China and South Asian countries.

He opined that cultural exchanges would help promote cooperation in other fields as well.

Nepal’s Ambassador to China, Lila Mini Padial said that China had become an important platform for South Asia’s cultural forum.

She said that exchange of cultural and educational fields proved to be useful for promoting friendly relations between China and the countries in South Asia.

Experts and scholars from other countries, including China, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Nepal discussed the cooperation between China and South Asia in fields of culture, education, and media.