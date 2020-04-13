China sent medical teams to Pakistan, other countries to help local health workers enhance capability of treatment, diagnosis: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Apr 13 (APP)::China sent medical experts team to different countries on the request of relevant governments to help the local health authorities enhance capability of treatment and diagnosis in wake of Covid-19 epidemic, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Monday.

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic, China had dispatched medical expert teams to Pakistan, Italy, Serbia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Kazakhstan and other countries at the request of the respective governments and taking into account the local epidemic situation and anti-epidemic needs, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

“We sent our experts to discuss experience with the local health authorities, help them enhance their capability of treatment and diagnosis and boost their confidence,” he added.

The spokesperson said this goodwill gesture of the China had won the acclaim from the relevant governments and people.

“We also consider the local governments needs, epidemic situation on the ground and prevention and control needs,” he said and added, “We will continue to send medical teams to other countries.”

It may be mentioned here that China dispatched a medical team consisting of eight experts to Pakistan late last month.

The team, together with 10,000 test kits, 10,000 N95 masks, 100,000 disposable medical masks, 5,000 medical protective clothes, 5 ventilators, 11 defibrillator monitors and some 62,000 sets of drugs for treating Covid-19 patients was sent to support Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic.

The team, organized by China’s National Health Commission, consisted of experts selected by the health commission of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and aimed to provide consultations of pandemic control, patients treatment and laboratory works and guide and train Pakistani medical staff.

The medical team, led by Ma Minghui, shared the Chinese experiences on coronavirus control with their Pakistani counterparts. The team scheduled to stay in Pakistan for around two weeks had planned to visit Punjab and Sindh provinces.