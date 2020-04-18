China sends anti-epidemic medical expert group to Malaysia

BEIJING, April 18 (APP)::The Chinese government has sent an anti-epidemic medical expert group to help Malaysia cope with the new coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced here on Saturday.

“To help Malaysia cope with the new coronary pneumonia epidemic, the Chinese government decided to send a team of anti-epidemic medical experts to Malaysia,” he said in the announcement.

He said the expert group was established by the China’s National Health Commission and selected by the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission, adding, “It started on the morning of April 18.”

According to latest media reports, Malaysia has so far recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,251.

So far, 2,967 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began, which means there are only 2,198 active cases currently treated at the country’s health facilities.

The country also reported two new deaths, which brings the Covid-19 death toll to 86 cases.

Malaysia is in its 31st day of the movement control order (MCO) as people are instructed to stay at home and their movement is heavily restricted. The MCO is scheduled to end on April 28.