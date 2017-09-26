China says air force drills with Pakistan deter terrorists

BEIJING, Sept 26 (APP): The air forces of China and Pakistan have

deterred terrorist forces with joint training exercises in northwest China, a senior military officer of China said.

The drills maintain national security and protect people of the two

countries, Zhan Houshun, air force commander of the Western Theater Command, said at the close of the exercises, China.org.cn reported on Tuesday.

“Shaheen VI” began on Sept. 7 and has been fully open to media for the

first time.

China dispatched J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS

aircraft and ground forces including surface-to-air missile and radar troops, while Pakistan has sent JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft to join the exercise.

“Shaheen-VI”, is the sixth in the series of joint air exercises between

air forces of Pakistan and China, which is conducted each year in both countries on alternate basis. China’s Air Force contingent participated in “Shaheen-V” which was conducted in Pakistan last year.

The “Shaheen” joint training was launched in March 2011.