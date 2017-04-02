China-Saudi Arabia militaries agree to promote bilateral ties to new level

BEIJING, April 2 (APP): China and Saudi Arabia have agreed
to implement the consensus reached between heads of the two states
and promote bilateral relations between two countries and two
militaries to a new level.
Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC),
General Xu Qiliang during his recently held meetings Saudi Arabia
held talks with Saudi Arabian Second Deputy Premier and Defense
Minister, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
He stressed to work with Saudi Arabian side to conscientiously
implement the consensus and promote the bilateral relations, according
to Chinese Defense Ministry sources here on Sunday.
Gen. Xu Qiliang said, Saudi Arabia is a big country in the
Middle East and the Islamic world, and it is China’s important
partner in the Middle East.
The friendship between peoples of Saudi Arabia and China enjoys
a long history and despite the changeable international situations,
the Chinese side has always been committed to the development of
long-term friendly and cooperative relations between the two
countries, Xu said.
He added that in recent years, the two militaries have
witnessed constantly deepened cooperation in multiple fields
including the high-level visits, personnel training and
professional exchanges.
The Saudi Deputy Crown Prince said the heads of the two states
made mutual visits successfully, which has promoted the
comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
He noted that Saudi Arabia and China share a wide range of
common interests in various fields.
The “Vision-2030” proposed by Saudi Arabia highly accords with
the strategy of “One Belt and One Road” initiative in China, he
said, adding that the high-level joint committee established by
both sides has strengthened pragmatic cooperation in various
fields.
The Saudi Arabian side is willing to work with the Chinese
side to promote the constant development of relations between
the two countries and militaries, he said.