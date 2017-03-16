China, Saudi Arabia ink 12 agreements

BEIJING (China), March 16 (APP): China and Saudi Arabia on Thursday signed 14 cooperative agreements covering a wide range of cooperation,

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Al Saud attended the signing ceremony after their talks here at the Great Hall of the People.

Those agreements covered a wide range of cooperation areas, said Zhang, noting that a memorandum of understanding on production capacity and investment cooperation between the two governments worth about $65 billion involves 35 cooperative projects.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is on a four day state visit to China as a guest of President Xi Jinping.