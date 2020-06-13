China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, six local infections

BEIJING, June 13 (APP):China’s National Health Commission said on Saturday that it received 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland of which six people were locally transmitted.

In its daily report, the commission said that the six local infections were all reported in Beijing. The commission also identified seven new asymptomatic patients.

With detection of new cases, the total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,075 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, while 98 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

Two patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 78,367. On Friday, northeast China’s Liaoning Province registered two asymptomatic cases, both of which are close contacts with the new confirmed cases reported in Beijing on the same day.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s Municipal Sports Competitions Administration Center has suspended holding sports events with immediate effect and until further notice.

The decision came after two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing, according to the municipal government.

“Due to changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Beijing, all kinds of sports events will be suspended in the city from now on to reduce the risks brought by people’s mobility and gathering, and ensure the health and safety of the people,” it added.